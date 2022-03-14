NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, Democratic lawmakers proposed a suspension of Tennessee’s gas tax for 90 days. The move comes as gas prices are soaring throughout the United States.

Democrats on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill are trying to temporarily lower the gas tax to alleviate the price at the pump, asking Gov. Bill Lee to take the lead.

“Calling on Gov. Lee and the leadership of the State of Tennessee to place a 90-day moratorium on the collection of gas taxes and diesel taxes,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville).

But according to one of the state’s leading economists, Professor David Ciscel, the temporary stop may not make a dent in high prices, an issue the world is facing.

“The key here is to understand that this is a fairly small reduction in price given how high the price of gasoline is right — it’s a less than 10 percent cut so the impact is fairly minimal,” said Ciscel, professor emeritus at the University of Memphis Economics.

Tennessee taxes 24.4 cents per gallon. According to the Department of Revenue, in February gasoline accounted for $69 million in state revenue and petroleum was $5.6 million.

“The good news is, is that the state of Tennessee is currently fairly flushed with revenue so that eliminating this road tax on gasoline for 90 days will not have a big negative impact on the state of Tennessee, but it also really wouldn’t help consumers very much,” Ciscel said.

The gas tax revenue is divided among cities and counties, the state’s general fund, and TDOT. It’s used for repairs, maintenance contracts, and basic operating costs.

“There’s no logic to the reduction here in this price, it’s a small reduction — it doesn’t help the situation and both the process reduction and the really high prices of gasoline are probably both temporary,” Ciscel said.

If the proposal gains steam and is put into place, other agencies would likely have to subsidize for the missing revenue due to a gas tax suspension.

It is estimated the state will take in nearly $900 million in gas tax for 2022.