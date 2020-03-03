TEMA: State of Emergency declared for Tennessee after tornadoes hit Middle Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Level 3 State of Emergency has been declared for Tennessee after tornadoes and severe storms rocked the Nashville area, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

In a release, TEMA said the state of emergency was declared as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

TEMA reports that the Tennessee Secretary of State has been in contact with local election officials and TEMA across the state to coordinate with polling location changes.

According to TEMA, the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) has been activated, and an all-hands response from state emergency officials has been initiated.

TEMA says the current number of injuries, and the amount of damage is unknown.

As of 6:51 a.m., TEMA reported 8 deaths across the state, but that number has now been confirmed by officials to be at least 21.

Tornado damage was reported throughout both West and Middle Tennessee, with buildings, bridges, road and utilities sustaining major damage in different counties.

If you are in an affected area, TEMA advises that you should not call 911 unless a life-threatening emergency is underway.

Residents are asked to refrain from driving both for driver safety and to keep routes clear for emergency personnel.

TEMA warns all residents to not enter damaged buildings or enter hazardous locations.