NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated a “Level 3 State of Emergency” for Tennessee.

According to the TEMA website, the current activation status is listed as a State of Emergency. The activation is a result of the TVA and local power companies reporting unprecedented demand for power usage due to frigid temperatures.

At this level, a serious emergency or minor disaster has occurred or a situation is deteriorating rapidly and public warnings are being issued. The Tennessee Emergency Management Plan (TEMP) is activated and a state of emergency is automatically declared per TCA 58-2-107. Key or specifically needed emergency service coordinators for state departments are recalled to duty the State’s Emergency Operations Center. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA)’s website

TEMA posted on social media that people can help by: