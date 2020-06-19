Teenage boy dies after rescue teams respond to Mead’s Quarry Lake drowning incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (10:00 p.m.) — Officials said Thursday night that a teenage boy who was located in Mead’s Quarry Lake after reports of a possible drowning was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Knoxville Police, initial calls about the incident advised that a teenage boy had gone under while swimming and never resurfaced.

KFD, Knox. Co. Rescue squad dive team along with KPD responded to the scene.

After approximately 20 minutes of searching by the dive team, the child was located.

He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the possible drowning was reported near the 3100 block of Island Home Avenue; this is reportedly at the Mead’s Quarry Lake near Ijams Nature Center.

Knoxville Fire Department and the rescue squad were responding.

This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re made available by officials.

(Photo: WATE)

LATEST STORIES