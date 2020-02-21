TDOT warns early morning East Tennessee drivers of possible black ice

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is warning drivers in East Tennessee to be alert for black ice on roadways.

According to a tweet from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, dropping temperatures overnight could lead to the possibility of black ice.

Black ice is possible as temperatures drop overnight. Use extreme caution on East Tennessee roadways, especially in the early morning hours. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 21, 2020

East Tennessee drivers are urged to use extreme caution, and early morning drivers were specifically warned.

On Thursday, TDOT announced multiple state highways were reported to have patches of snow and ice in the Tri-Cities.

The United States Forest Service advises drivers to avoid parts of roadways that do not typically receive sunlight or are not frequently traveled, as those are the most likely places for black ice to form.

If you happen to find yourself hitting black ice, the US Forest Service says drivers ought to keep the steering wheel straight and do NOT hit the brakes.

If the back end of your vehicle begins to slide, gently turn the wheel in the same direction.

You can read the forest service’s full list of tips below: