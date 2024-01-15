TENNESSEE (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is urging residents to stay home and avoid the roads as temperatures hit a dangerous low overnight Monday into Tuesday.

According to a release from TDOT, crews responded to more than 200 drivers who crashed or needed help with a stranded vehicle in East Tennessee on Monday.

The release said TDOT is working around the clock to keep primary routes, especially interstates, clear. The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an overnight low of 18 degrees, meaning any water on the roadway will freeze over unless it’s heavily salted.

TDOT urged anyone who does not need to travel to stay home and off of the roads for their safety and the safety of crews working to combat the winter weather.

In addition, TDOT said crews have gotten reports of residents driving on state highways and interstates with ATVs, which the department said is extremely dangerous. Officials stress that all-terrain vehicles are not allowed to be driven on state routes: