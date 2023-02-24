CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve driven to Clarksville within the past few days, you might have been confused by a Tennessee Department of Transportation sign pointing you toward “Clarksburg.”

Crews recently installed the sign just north of downtown Nashville in the westbound lanes at the Interstate 24/65 split.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Now)

A TDOT spokesperson told Clarksville Now crews will work to replace the sign soon.

“We’re working to upgrade and replace a lot of signs throughout the region, but unfortunately this mistake slipped through the cracks,” explained TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds.

It is not clear how the inaccurate sign came to be printed or installed.