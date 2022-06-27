(WJHL) — Motorists will not be slowed down by road construction on interstates and state routes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department (TDOT), all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended from 6 a.m. on July 1 through 6 a.m. on July 5.

AAA predicts record travel over the holiday weekend, with over a million Tennesseans anticipating a trip — 92% of them driving.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

This suspension does not include long-term lane closures, and some workers may be on-site in certain zones. Drivers are asked to adhere to reduced speed limits in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.