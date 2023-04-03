NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt its construction work on interstates ahead of Easter weekend.

A release from TDOT states that the department’s crews and contractors will cease road activities that require lane closures starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Construction will remain halted through the weekend and begin again after 6 a.m. Monday, April 10.

TDOT stated that the halting of road work will make travel across the state easier for drivers.

Some long-term closures will still be in place, the release stated. Additionally, TDOT advised drivers that some workers might still be on the site of a few projects, resulting in reduced speed limits in those areas.