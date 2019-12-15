TDOT shares hilarious Christmas message to distracted drivers with overhead signboards

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – A funny play on words has distracted drivers taking driver safety more seriously due to the Tennessee Department of Transportation electronic overhead signs across the state.

The signs read “Cousin Eddie says Twitter’s full. Put down the phone.”

Over 160 signs have been programmed with this message across Tennessee’s interstates. They are a fun play on a scene from the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

In the movie scene, the character “Cousin Eddie” is seen dumping the holding tanks from the family’s RV into the storm drains in an affluent neighborhood. A man residing in the neighborhood sees Eddie – who is still holding discharge hose busy dumping sewage – makes a comment about the toilet is full.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol shared a photo of one of these signs on social media. The caption read: ” What a perfect message for this time of year on myTDOT overhead signboard! 😂”

“Choices for messages on those overhead message boards are selected by our Community Relations Division at TDOT HQ in Nashville,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi told News Channel 11.

The National Highway Traffic Administration reported that distracted driving claimed 3,166 lives in 2017 alone.