NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A roadway in Newport was briefly blocked Tuesday morning when a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt truck overturned.

Just before 9 a.m., the Newport Police Department posted on Facebook to ask the public to avoid the area of West Highway 25/70 and 25 East because of the overturned truck.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the driver was shaken up but not injured.

A TDOT salt truck overturned at the intersection of West Highway 25/70 and Highway 25 East. (Newport Police Department)

Photos of the truck show it lying on its left side in an intersection.

This is not the only TDOT vehicle that has overturned while responding to the winter storm that brought up to nine inches of snow to some areas of East Tennessee.

WATE’s sister station WJHL reported that a TDOT salt truck in Washington County overturned around 8:30 Tuesday morning. The truck was driving downhill when the driver lost control. According to THP, the driver was injured.