TDOT: Rockslide closes US 441 from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge

Tennessee

Photo: Mark Nagi via Twitter

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rockslide in East Tennessee has closed a highway running between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

According to a tweet from Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the Spur Northbound (US 441) is closed due to a rockslide.

The closure is near the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa, and the detour route from the resort is Little Smoky Road to Beech Branch Road.

