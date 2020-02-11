TDOT: Rockslide closes US 441 from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rockslide in East Tennessee has closed a highway running between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

According to a tweet from Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi, the Spur Northbound (US 441) is closed due to a rockslide.

The Spur Northbound (US 441) from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge is closed near Westgate Resort due to a rock slide. Detour route from Westgate is Little Smoky Road to Beech Branch Road. pic.twitter.com/i0CMpF7zLh — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 11, 2020

The closure is near the Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Spa, and the detour route from the resort is Little Smoky Road to Beech Branch Road.