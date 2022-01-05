TDOT preparing for Tri-Cities’ 2nd snow storm this week

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) revealed it is ready for the snow storm to move through the region on Thursday, marking the area’s second snow of the week.

According to a release from TDOT, the agency is stocked with salt to combat ice and snow to ensure roadways remain clear and safe.

“We prepare for winter weather months in advance,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “Our salt bins and our brine are fully stocked, and our employees are ready to mobilize in the event of inclement weather. Clearing our roadways as soon as we can is vital to keeping motorists safe and traffic moving in Tennessee.”

TDOT’s seasonal budget for 2021/2022 set at $25.6 million included 200,000 tons of salt and 1.5 million gallons of salt brine. The release reads that salt brine is a mixture of salt and water used to treat roads before the snow even hits.

After snowfall, TDOT crews focus on clearing interstates, highways and heavily trafficked state routes and target areas vulnerable to freezing over, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges.

To stay updated on road conditions, refer to TDOT’s SmartWay map. Updates are also provided on Facebook and Twitter.