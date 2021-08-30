TDOT: No lane closures for Labor Day weekend travel

TENN. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that motorists won’t have to worry about alternate routes or lane closures while traveling the interstate to their Labor Day weekend destinations.

TDOT said Monday that it will halt all lane closure activities on interstates and state highways beginning on Friday, Sept. 3 at noon until Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6 a.m.

These project postponements are an effort to provide maximum roadway capacity and ease trips for drivers during the busy holiday, according to TDOT.

“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”

While closures will be ceased over the holiday weekend, workers will remain on-site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to pay attention and obey posted speed limits.

Those convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250-500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

For the latest traffic updates, CLICK HERE.

Travelers can also dial 511 or visit TDOT’s Twitter for travel information.