MOHAWK, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a multiple vehicle crash near mile marker 22 on Interstate 81 northbound.

According to TDOT, the wreck was reported at 6:41 p.m. and is estimated to be clear by 8:30 p.m.

Northbound traffic should expect delays due to a closed roadway.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol to confirm additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.