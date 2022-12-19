NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is halting road construction lane closures during the holiday travel period to alleviate the expected high traffic volume.

A release from TDOT states that starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, there will be no temporary lane closures on Tennessee interstates and highways. That will continue through Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

According to AAA projections, roughly 2.6 million Tennesseans are expected to travel during that period. Most of those will be drivers.

“With so many people expected to travel Tennessee roadways during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, keeping traffic moving and getting everyone to their destinations safely is our top priority,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley in the release. “As always, please wear your seatbelt, reduce your speed, avoid distractions, and never drink and drive.”

All construction-related closures will be suspended during the travel period, with the exception of a few long-term closures. Workers may still be on-site of a few projects, so drivers are still asked to use caution in construction zones and reduce their speeds.