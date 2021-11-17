TDOT halting lane closures across state highways on Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that lane closures on state interstates and highways will be halted on Thanksgiving Day.

From Wednesday, Nov. 24 at noon through midnight on Sunday, Nov. 28, there will be no construction-related closures.

“Thanksgiving is typically the most traveled holiday of the year,” said TDOT Commissioner Joe Galbato. “Halting road work during this time will provide maximum capacity on our highways and help alleviate congestion, especially during the predicted peak travel days of Wednesday and Sunday. TDOT’s regional HELP Trucks will also be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur along the interstates.”

A release from TDOT states that while there will be no closures on interstates and highways, workers may be on-site in some constructions. Long-term lane closures will also stay in place for travelers’ safety.

The department reminded motorists to drive safely and obey posted speeds — especially in work zones. Drivers found speeding in work zones face fines up to $500, not including court fees and possible insurance increases.

AAA predicts that more than 1.2 million Tennesseans will hit the roadways Thanksgiving to celebrate with families and friends.

For more information on construction activity throughout Tennessee, CLICK HERE.