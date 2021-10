HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tn. (WJHL) – According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a crash in Hamblen County closed a lane and shoulder on Interstate 81 South.

According to TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash happened around 2 p.m. EST near mile marker 17.

Severe traffic blockages are reported on I-81 South as well as highway 11E, which has an exit ramp nearby.

As of TDOT’s last report around 2:03 p.m., the right lane and shoulder of I-81 South were closed.