TDOT awarding grant for 2016 Sevier County wildfires memorial and tribute project

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is awarding more than $850,000 in grant money to construct a Wildfires Memorial and Tribute to the city of Gatlinburg and Sevier County.

Gov. Bill Lee and TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright presented the check to multiple Sevier County and Gatlinburg city officials on September 16 at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“The Wildfires and Memorial Tribute is an important project for Sevier County,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “This grant will assist Sevier County and Gatlinburg in ensuring the project is a success. We thank Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Bright and our elected officials for their support.”

The Wildfires Memorial and Tribute Project will be located at Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg. The project aiming to honor the first responders who came to help the Smoky Mountains in a dire situation and to memorialize those who lost their lives.