TDOE releases 2019-20 State Report Card, data limited due to COVID-19 impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released the newly designed 2019-2020 State Report Card, an annual online report that provides access to important data and information about each school and district in Tennessee.

The report card reveals how schools and districts across the state are performing and meeting the needs of students.

This year’s card includes graduation rates, showing whether students are graduating from high school on time, and “ready graduate.”

“Ready graduate” data reveals whether students are prepared for postsecondary education or career paths after they leave high school.

TDOE says that over a third of the state’s school districts have improved their graduation rates.

89.6 percent of students in the state graduated on time with a regular diploma in 2019-20, which is only down 0.1 percent from the previous year.

TDOE said in a release that some information will not be available in the report card due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal and state assessment requirements were waived by the Tennessee General Assembly for the 2019-20 school year.

“While we know the coronavirus has limited the data available to highlight on this year’s report, we hope this data will be useful for Tennessee families, educators, community members, and public officials with information about schools and districts as they work to provide a high-quality education for all our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is excited to unveil exciting new improvements and features included in this year’s State Report Card, which will enhance the user experience and make this tool more accessible for years to come.”

You can review information about individual schools and districts by clicking here.

To read the entire state report card, click here.