TDOC to resume inmate visitation next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State prison officials announced Friday that they will resume visitation for inmates beginning next week.
The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) says inmate visitation will resume at all facilities, including the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, on Saturday, April 10.
Visitation was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
TDOC says a modified visitation schedule will be implemented. Visitors will be required to schedule an appointment and will have to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken. Inmates will also have to wear masks and have their temperatures taken.
The department says to schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)
DeBerry Special Needs Facility
Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)
Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center
Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)
Hardeman County Correctional Facility
Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)
Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)
Mark Luttrell Transition Center
Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)
Morgan County Correctional Complex
Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)
Northeast Correctional Complex
Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)
Northwest Correctional Complex
Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130.
(Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution
Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)
South Central Correctional Facility
Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)
Turney Center Industrial Complex
Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)
Site 2: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)
West Tennessee State Penitentiary
Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)
Whiteville Correctional Facility
Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)
Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center
Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)