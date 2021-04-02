TDOC to resume inmate visitation next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State prison officials announced Friday that they will resume visitation for inmates beginning next week.

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) says inmate visitation will resume at all facilities, including the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, on Saturday, April 10.

Visitation was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

TDOC says a modified visitation schedule will be implemented. Visitors will be required to schedule an appointment and will have to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken. Inmates will also have to wear masks and have their temperatures taken.

The department says to schedule a visit, contact the facility directly:

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.881.6148/423.881.6463 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm CST)

DeBerry Special Needs Facility

Call: 615.350.3843 (Monday 8:00am-3:00pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm, Thursday-8:00am-3:00pm)

Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center

Call: 615.741.4773 (Monday through Wednesday from 10:00am-6:00pm)

Hardeman County Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.6005 (Monday through Thursday 8:00am-10:00am and 1:00pm-3:00pm)

Call: 731.254.6850 (On Thursday from 4:00pm-7:00pm)

Mark Luttrell Transition Center

Call 901.581.8173 (Monday through Wednesday 8:00am-7:00pm)

Morgan County Correctional Complex

Call: 423.346.1390 (Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm)

Northeast Correctional Complex

Call: 423.727.3391 (Thursday-Sunday 7:00am-5:00pm)

Northwest Correctional Complex

Call: 731.253.5116/731.253.5277 or 731-253-5130.

(Monday through Wednesday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution

Call: 615.350.3570 (Monday through Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm)

South Central Correctional Facility

Call: 931.676.5346 ext.72205/931.213.2152(text) (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00am-3:00pm and Wednesday from 8:00am-7:00pm)

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

Call: 615.808.0407 (Monday-Thursday from 8:00am-10:00am, 1:00pm-4:00pm)

Turney Center Industrial Complex

Call: 931.729.7963 (Monday through Thursday from 8:00am-4:00pm)

Site 2: 931.676.2973 (Monday through Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm)

West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Call: 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-6:00pm)

Whiteville Correctional Facility

Call: 731.254.9200 ext. 40783 or ext. 40805 (Monday through Thursday 11:00am-6:00pm)

Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center

Call 731.738.1594 (Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am-4:00pm)