TDHA opens online portal for COVID-19 rent relief applications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) has opened an online portal where renters and landlords who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for rent relief.

Under the COVID-19 Rent Relief Program, renters and landlords can apply for up to a year of cumulative rent and/or utility payments. The program was developed to help renters who have struggled to pay rent or utilities due to loss of income resulting from the pandemic.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on the livelihoods of countless Tennesseans,” THDA Executive Director Ralph M. Perrey said in a release. “This program is designed to help people stay in their homes by covering eligible rent and/or utility costs they are unable to pay due to the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

The program will be administered in 91 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

According to the state, renters in those counties who have experienced hardship due to the pandemic and earn less than 80 percent of the area median income may be eligible for assistance.

“For example, in Sullivan County, a 4-person household making less than $47,300 annually could qualify for this funding, while in Washington County a 4-person household earning $46,000 or less could qualify,” THDA said.

For more information or to apply for assistance, visit thda.org/covidrentrelief or call 844-500-1112.