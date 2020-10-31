TDH upgrades may impact daily COVID-19 case reports this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgrades to Tennessee’s national electronic disease surveillance system this weekend may impact daily COVID-19 case reports, which are typically published daily at 3 p.m. ET.

The Tennessee Department of Health says it may not be able to provide updated COVID-19 data on Saturday and Sunday due to the upgrades, which will require the system to be taken out of service.

This will not impact test result notifications, but there may be a delay of less than 24 hours in case investigation and contact tracing efforts for new cases, according to the health department.

TDH says it will resume COVID-19 data updates at 3 p.m. ET daily once the system upgrade is complete.