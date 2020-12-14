TDH to offer self-testing kits as staff prepare for vaccine administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health officials will begin offering COVID-19 self-testing kits to adults next week as they turn their attention toward administering vaccines.

The Tennessee Department of Health says its COVID-19 testing sites across the state will offer self-testing kits to adults three days a week beginning Dec. 21.

This will allow health department workers to transition to vaccinating frontline health care workers and first-responders.

Local county health departments will continue to offer testing five days a week at no charge.

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

According to TDH, the tests will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Test results will be received online and may be available within 72 hours after arriving at the lab.

The self-tests are not approved for those under the age of 18.

Standard nasal swab tests will continue to be given on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

TDH also reminds the public that its county health departments will be closed and will not offer testing Dec. 24–25 and Dec. 31–Jan. 1 due to the holidays.