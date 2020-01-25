TDH: Tennessee Tech student tests negative for coronavirus

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced Friday night that a student from Tennessee Tech University has tested negative for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

This comes after university officials said the student showed mild symptoms and was being tested due to his recent travel history.

TDH says it will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and other agencies in order to provide guidance to protect the health of Tennesseans as the situation continues to develop.

“The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan City, China, where the new coronavirus was first identified. To date, there is no evidence of spread within the United States; therefore there are no additional precautions recommended for the general public. However it’s always good practice to take actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses including covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and washing hands frequently with soap and water.” Tennessee Dept. of Health

TDH also says that people with concerns regarding their health should contact their medical providers.

The CDC is providing updated information and guidance online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html.