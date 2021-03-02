TDH: Tennessee moving to phase 1c March 8, includes people with high-risk medical conditions

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health said in just a matter of days it will vastly expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, the state of Tennessee will move to phase 1c.

The state estimates that includes about 1.1 million Tennesseans who will become eligible in just under a week.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said starting Monday, March 8th – all people age 16 and older who have high-risk medical conditions will be eligible for the Covid 19 vaccine.

Piercey said the decision to move to Phase 1c came after the state learned from federal health officials that there will soon be a significant increase in the amount of vaccine coming to the state.

“This is a massive population, and the reason we’re going to go ahead and speed up and go to that phase is in anticipation for this large surplus of vaccine that we expect in the next two to three weeks”

The states age-based eligibility will remain 65 and older.

Phase 1c includes women who are pregnant, the caregivers of medically fragile children, and people with high risk medical conditions like obesity, hypertension, COPD, and diabetes.

Piercey also said Tuesday, the state of Tennessee will receive 54,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine this week in addition to almost 200,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

She said the state’s rural health departments have more than 250,000 open appointments for the vaccine over the next several weeks.

She urged people to contact their local health department or their physician, register on the state website or find the vaccine through the website www.vaccinefinder.org.

You can watch Tuesday’s Tennessee Department of Health media briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.