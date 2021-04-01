TDH: One million people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — One million Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state health department on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health also said about 22 percent of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

‘’We celebrate this milestone and expect to see this number increase as vaccine is more widely available,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a release. “The hard work and dedication of our local health departments and statewide vaccine partners have helped us reach this significant moment in our fight against COVID-19.”

The health department says Unicoi County has the highest county vaccination rate in the state at 33,186 doses per 100,000 population.

To find a vaccination provider, visit VaccineFinder.org. To book a vaccination appointment with a local health department, visit COVID19.tn.gov. Those who need assistance setting up an appointment with their local health department can call the TDH vaccine support line at 866-442-5301.