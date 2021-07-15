TDH: No disruption to child vaccination program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health says there will be no disruption to its vaccination program for children.

In a press release Thursday, the department said it “assures families across Tennessee that information and access to vaccinations for children through state health departments continues and there has been no disruption to these services.”

The announcement comes after the firing of the state’s top vaccination official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who says she was dismissed to appease lawmakers who scrutinized the health department’s efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations among teenagers.

“There has been no disruption to the childhood immunization program or access to the COVID-19 vaccine while the department has evaluated annual marketing efforts intended for parents,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in Thursday’s release. “The Tennessee Department of Health not only supports immunizations but continues to provide valuable information and access to parents who are seeking vaccinations for their children. We are proud of the efforts of our staff across the state and will continue to promote vaccination and the vaccination work of our partners.”

However, according to the Associated Press, the health department has acknowledged that it has halted outreach efforts for COVID-19 and other vaccines for children.