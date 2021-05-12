TDH: Local health departments given greenlight to provide Pfizer vaccines to children 12-15

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday that local health departments across the state will be able to vaccinate children ages 12-15 beginning Friday, May 14.

This follows after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended to the CDC and FDA the Pfizer vaccines be made available to children ages 12-15.

“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this vaccine to be safe and effective for

children and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available. Our local health departments have been working ahead in preparation for this decision, and vaccine supply is available.”

Individuals are able to request appoints online by CLICKING HERE.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to be available to individuals age 18 and older.

Individuals may also schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider by visiting covid19.tn.gov or VaccineFinder.org.