TDH confirms 11th child flu death in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed Friday that there has been an 11th pediatric flu death in the state.

According to a health department spokesperson, at least six children have died from flu in East Tennessee.

Three deaths have been reported in Middle Tennessee and two deaths in West Tennessee.

Health department officials warn parents of young children to make sure they are protected with flu vaccines. Most local health departments have the flu vaccine available for free