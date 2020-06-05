TDH: 25,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19, small increase in local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health reported 25,520 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 400 cases since Thursday.

The department also said there have been 408 deaths, 1,893 hospitalizations, and 16,925 recoveries.

There were two new cases in Northeast Tennessee, one in Washington County and one in Unicoi County.

There have been 482,172 coronavirus tests performed statewide.

Total cases by county:

Carter – 19

Greene – 52

Hawkins – 34

Johnson – 18

Sullivan – 60

Unicoi – 49

Washington – 76

Recoveries by county:

Carter – 18

Greene – 46

Hawkins – 31

Johnson – 15

Sullivan – 58

Unicoi – 7

Washington – 74

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 25,520 as of June 5, 2020, including 408 deaths, 1,893 hospitalizations and 16,925 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/MiyyP1ickG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) June 5, 2020

You can read the full breakdown of data on the state’s website HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.