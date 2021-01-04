TDEC offering Tennesseans free radon test kits for homes amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is offering Tennesseans free radon test kits for their homes.

TDEC is encouraging all Tennesseans to take advantage of the offer, according to a release.

The release says that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the nation. Among non-smokers, it is the leading cause.

“Knowing the level of radon in your home has always been important, but in the current environment it is even more important to be informed,” Dr. Kendra Abkowitz, director of the Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices at TDEC, said. “The test kits are free, and we urge all Tennesseans to take advantage of this opportunity.”

TDEC warns that radon is colorless, odorless and naturally occurring. In confined spaces, it can threaten people’s health.

Radon is produced by the breakdown of uranium in rocks and soil, and the only way to detect harmful levels at home is to test for its presence.

To request one of TDEC’s free test kits and for more information, click here.