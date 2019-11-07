TCAT Elizabethton to receive $1 million in funding for program from governor’s grant

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton, as well as other local schools, will be receiving a large amount of funding from a grant, courtesy of Governor Bill Lee.
According to a release from the governor’s office, several projects across the state will be receiving funding through the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.
The program focuses on providing opportunities in rural counties and supplying career and technical institutions.
The General Assembly approved $25 million in Governor Lee’s budget dedicated to higher education institutions, K-12 and economic development partners.
TCAT Elizabethton received $1 million as part of the GIVE program for their Northeast Tennessee STEM to Work program.
TCAT Knoxville received $892,745 for their Trane Training Lab: New HVAC Training Program with Alcoa City Schools program.
Northeast State Community College received $998,823 for its Northeast Tennessee IT Career Accelerator Pathway program.
TCAT Morristown received $1 million for its Five Rivers Partnership for Future Ready Pathways program.
In total 28 projects were funded across the state in economically-distressed counties.