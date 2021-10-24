TCAT Elizabethton announces 2021 Student of the Year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s Elizabethton campus has chosen who they’ll be sending to this year’s statewide competition sponsored by the Board of Regents.

Gabriel Douglas, an Advanced Manufacturing student, chose the school to get a chance at hands-on experience with cutting-edge industry techniques.

“I have always been a sucker for anything technology related and especially STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs,” said Douglas. “So going to a field involving lots of tech and robotics was a no brainer for me. I did some research and found out that TCAT had recently started up the Advanced Manufacturing program after a tour of the facility and meetings with staff I very quickly fell in love with the program and what it had to offer.”

Once finished with his current studies, Douglas said he’ll reenroll for a technical degree in Industrial Electricity.

“After my two technical degrees are obtained, I hope to serve in the local industry to help establish automation especially in the local vicinity, as it will bring many jobs to the area,” Douglas said. “I might not be able to make a very large impact but it’s certainly worth a try.”

Douglas will compete regionally with other students nominated in the Statewide Outstanding Achievement and Recognition (SOAR) program before potentially heading to a state championship.