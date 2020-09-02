TBI welcomes new K-9 agent who can sniff out electronic storage items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation now has a pooch on the force who can sniff out hard drives, flash drives and other electronic storage devices that could be holding evidence, especially in child exploitation cases.

The agency says a 2-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever named Zeus has a nose trained to detect a chemical compound used on practically all electronic storage items, even micro SD cards less than a millimeter thick.

TBI says this is particularly vital when the devices are in hard-to-see places that include wall cracks, clothing or ceiling tiles, boxes, dirty laundry or the garbage.

“Zeus will enhance our ability to protect the state’s children and help ensure we have as much evidence as possible as cases involving electronic media continue to evolve,” explained TBI Director David Rausch. “He will also be able to offer his unique ability to comfort his coworkers who are in high-stress situations, and reduce trauma for victims and witnesses.”

Zeus and his partner, Special Agent Derek Miller, will work across the state but will specialize on cases involving Internet Crimes Against Children, according to the TBI.

Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Miller has worked as part of the TBI since 2014 and serves as a member of the Technology and Innovation Division as a part of the Technical Services Unit.