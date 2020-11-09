TBI: Vanderbilt paramedic used hospital internet to access Kik account with child pornography

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A paramedic employed by Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest on charges related to child pornography, a hospital spokesperson said Monday.

Dylan Wilson, 44, was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest warrant states Kik, an instant messaging mobile app, reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 26 an account that possessed and sent pornographic images of children. According to the paperwork, Kik provided 25 files that appeared to be child pornography, as well as several IP addresses used to access the profile, including from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Air Methods and Verizon Wireless.

The warrant alleges Kik reported another account in May with a similar name that also possessed and sent child pornography. That time, Kik provided 28 files that appeared to be child pornography, accessed using IP addresses from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Verizon Wireless, the arrest document states.

Dylan Wilson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reviewed the files and determined there were 24 images and 29 videos of children as young as four years old “performing sexual acts,” according to the warrant.

Investigators said the Kik profiles were traced back to Wilson who was employed by Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In a statement, John Howser, the Chief Communications Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, “We were made aware by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) of the arrest of Dylan Wilson, a paramedic employed by the Medical Center. Upon learning of the employee’s arrest we have initiated a process to place him on administrative leave and are cooperating fully with the TBI on its investigation.”

Wilson, a Hohenwald resident, was held in the Metro jail on a $100,000 bond.