TBI: Tennessee gun sales surge in 2021 and continue to grow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New numbers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation show a spike in gun sales amid more talks of federal gun control legislation.

According to the Tennessee Instant Check System, there have already been more than 176,000 gun sale transactions across the state this year.

The owner of KRB Firearms and The Range in Mt. Juliet has seen an uptick in interested buyers. He said the demand is so high that many people are buying whatever firearm they can get their hands on.

“They are wanting to protect themselves,” said Ryan Brooks, owner of KRB Firearms and The Range.

The influx comes just days after mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder, Colorado, all while President Joe Biden and the White House considers executive orders on gun control.

Brooks said in just the last week his sales have tripled, but the surge in demand also comes with its challenges. Ammunition is still on a nationwide shortage and conceal carry firearms are difficult to come by.

“I make calls and emails daily to distributors seeing what’s out there,” said Brooks. “It’s been real challenging just to be able to serve the community and get what they need. Not necessarily what they want, but what they need.”

According to the TBI, nearly a million guns were bought last year. Officials said March was the biggest month for gun sales, likely due to the onset of the pandemic. So far this year, January has been the biggest month for gun sales, which coincides with the presidential inauguration.