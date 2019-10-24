TBI: Teens missing since Sept. 1 found safe

(WATE) – Two teenagers who had been missing since Sept. 1 have been found safe, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Angela Helms, 17, was one of two teens from Memphis who went missing Sept. 1 and were the subjects of a state-wide Endangered Child Alert.

The other teen, 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon, was also found safe on Monday.

TBI said at the time of the search that both Helms and Fitzgibbon had medical conditions and were without their medications.

Investigators also said both have ties to East Tennessee.