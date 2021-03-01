TBI: Suspects wanted in connection to East Tenn. murder arrested in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three suspects wanted in connection to a murder in East Tennessee were arrested in the Tri-Cities region.

Aaron Jeremiah Massengill, was found dead along a road in Tazewell, Tennessee on February 22.

An autopsy revealed Massengill died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

TBI officials said Monday that three people were arrested in connection with Massengill’s death.

The suspects were identified as Patrick Andrew Smith, Courtney L. Gilpin, and Jimmy Lee Riffe.

All three suspects were arrested at a home in Sullivan County on Friday and now face charges of aggravated robbery, first degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Officials added that Massengill’s car was also recovered at the Sullivan Co. home where the suspects were found.

TBI officials said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

No further information was immediately available.