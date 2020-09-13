TBI: Deadly carjacking/shooting suspect killed himself; at least two victims dead in chain of events

(WKRN) — A suspect who shot and killed one person earlier Sunday morning in Coffee County along Interstate 24 committed suicide after a dangerous series of events led to the death of another victim and a crash 30 minutes outside of Chattanooga.

According to the TBI, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey from St. Louis, Missouri ended an over six-hour manhunt by leading investigators on a brief chase along I-24 eastbound before crashing a stolen SUV containing a female hostage at mile marker 156 near Kimball, TN and taking his own life. The interstate was closed for several hours in the area but has since reopened.

The situation began around 9:30 a.m. CT Sunday morning when Dorsey shot inside a vehicle at mile marker 97 on I-24 westbound near Beechgrove, TN, killing one person and injuring another. After the shooting, traffic on the interstate immediately stopped and Dorsey attempted to carjack a nearby driver, firing into her vehicle and striking her in the hand. A truck driver in the same area sustained a gunshot wound to the face.

Dorsey was successfully able to carjack a couple in a Ford Mustang and ordered the man and woman to drive him to their home in Morrison, TN. Once there, Dorsey took two additional guns from the residence and changed vehicles to a blue Toyota RAV4, forcing the couple to accompany him.

TBI Director David Rausch said that the incident escalated in the coming hours when at some point Dorsey shot and killed the male hostage and forced his body out of the SUV. Investigators later found the man’s remains on I-24 westbound near Exit 111B.

Shortly after 3 p.m., investigators located the SUV on I-24 eastbound headed toward Chattanooga and a brief chase ensued reaching speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour. Around 3:45 p.m., Dorsey flipped the SUV and crashed. Afterward, he took his own life.

Investigators located the female hostage in the back seat of the vehicle, and she is reportedly safe.

TBI agents are still working to investigate the original shootings, attempted carjackings, carjacking of the couple, shooting death of the male hostage, and Dorsey’s suicide and said in a news conference on Sunday night that the investigation into Dorsey and the entire chain of events will be long and complex.

If you have any information that may aid investigators regarding the events, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.