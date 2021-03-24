TBI seeking to hire 20 new agents to combat violent crime

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking to hire 20 more agents to help investigate violent crime in communities around the state.

TBI Director David Rausch appeared before a state senate committee Monday to review this year’s budget request. He said new agents are needed to help fight violent crime.

The director said they compared their staffing level for agents with nine other surrounding states.

Tennessee came in last for the number of agents per capita.

“We also looked at violent crime. Where Tennessee was in those 10 states that surround us, 9 states that surround us, we were first in violent crime,” Rausch said. “And so, we certainly see the need for the agents in this budget.”