TBI seeking Tennessee man who may be heading to West Virginia

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are searching for a West Tennessee man who may be in the Nashville area or heading to West Virginia.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Camden Police Department are trying to locate 36-year-old Phillip Linville.

Police say he was last seen in Camden on September 13 when he told an acquaintance that he was traveling to Nashville for a job interview. His family hasn’t heard from him since.

Investigators believe he could be heading to West Virginia instead.

Camden Police seek help in locating missing person.The Camden Police Department, in conjunction with the Tennessee… Posted by Camden, Tennessee Police Department on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Police are concerned for Linville’s wellbeing.

He is described as being 5’11″ tall, weighing 185 lbs, and having blue eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what he might be wearing.

Anyone who spots Linville or has any information about his location is asked to call 731-584-4622 or 731-584-4623.

