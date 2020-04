JOHNSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing teenager.

According to TBI, 15-year-old Riley Moore was last seen on Saturday wearing a jacket and jeans in New Johnsonville.

— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 19, 2020

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.