TBI searching for gunman suspected of killing pregnant woman, injuring two others in West TN

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators are asking for your help identifying a gunman who killed a pregnant woman and injured two others in a shooting last weekend.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it happened Sunday night in Brownsville at a home on Tammbell Street.

According to TBI, Alexis Branch, who was eight months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene along with her unborn child. Her eight-year-old daughter was critically injured and has suffered paralysis over much of her body according to TBI. Another adult family member received non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking near the scene of the shooting. He is described as a black man around 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighing about 200 to 220 pounds.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

