TBI: Search underway for missing Middle TN teen

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to find a missing teen from Middle Tennessee.

Investigators announced Friday night that 17-year-old Rheonna Strunk was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning in Jamestown.

According to TBI, Rheonna has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. She is 5’6” and 125 lbs. She has short red hair and blue eyes.

Rheonna Strunk was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with black writing and gray sweat pants.



If you have seen Rheonna or have information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.