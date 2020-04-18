TBI: Search underway for missing Middle TN teen

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help to find a missing teen from Middle Tennessee.
Investigators announced Friday night that 17-year-old Rheonna Strunk was last seen at 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning in Jamestown.
According to TBI, Rheonna has a medical condition and is believed to be without her medication. She is 5’6” and 125 lbs. She has short red hair and blue eyes.
If you have seen Rheonna or have information about her whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.