This undated image posted on social media by the FBI shows Anthony Quinn Warner. Federal officials now turn to exploring the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the Christmas Day explosion that severely damaged dozens of buildings and injured three in downtown Nashville, Tenn. While officials have named 63-year-old Warner as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. (Courtesy of FBI via AP)

(WJHL) – TBI has made new information in the Nashville bombing suspect’s criminal history available to the public.

Monday morning TBI released Anthony Quinn Warner’s Tennessee arrest record.

UPDATE: TBI has made available to the public Anthony Quinn Warner's adult arrest record in Tennessee.https://t.co/rx3a5JaQ0B pic.twitter.com/EmQpy2MqEk — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 28, 2020

According to the record, Warner was arrested for “marijuana-possess for resale” in 1978.

The record shows that the arrest was conducted by the Metropolitan Nashville police department.