TBI: Overall decrease in reported crime across Tennessee in 2019

Murder, rape, weapons violations drop, kidnapping cases rise

(WJHL) – Overall crime rates dropped in the Volunteer State from last year, according to a crime report released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday.

The 520-page report details on crime data that law enforcement agencies report to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. According to that data:

  • Murder offenses dropped by 0.8%
  • Weapon law violations decreased by 6%
  • Rape offenses dropped by 7.4%
  • Kidnapping and abduction cases rose by 7.2%
  • Drug violations decreased by 5.6%
  • Purchasing prostitution increased by 52.7%

There were 334,804 arrests reported in 2019, a 6.3% decrease from 2018.

The report breaks down data from each LEA, which you can view by clicking HERE.

