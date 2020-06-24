TBI: Overall decrease in reported crime across Tennessee in 2019

(WJHL) – Overall crime rates dropped in the Volunteer State from last year, according to a crime report released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday.
The 520-page report details on crime data that law enforcement agencies report to the TBI through the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System. According to that data:
- Murder offenses dropped by 0.8%
- Weapon law violations decreased by 6%
- Rape offenses dropped by 7.4%
- Kidnapping and abduction cases rose by 7.2%
- Drug violations decreased by 5.6%
- Purchasing prostitution increased by 52.7%
There were 334,804 arrests reported in 2019, a 6.3% decrease from 2018.
The report breaks down data from each LEA, which you can view by clicking HERE.