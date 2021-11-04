TBI Most Wanted suspect killed in incident on I-840 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Smyrna man wanted for the attempted murder of his wife earlier this week was killed in an incident on Interstate 840 in Williamson County Thursday morning.

It happened 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 42. The roadway reopened to traffic around 11 a.m.

Smyrna police reported the person killed was Rodney Garrett, who is accused of shooting his wife at a home on Almaville Road around midnight on Nov. 1.

The victim’s daughter said her mother is still hospitalized but in stable condition.

“Her right eye socket is fractured, her eye is swollen shut. He broke her nose,” explained Christian Gentry, describing her mother’s injuries before the gunshot. “It hit her liver and her intestines.”

Garrett has been charged with attempted criminal homicide in the shooting investigation. According to Gentry, the two had been together on and off for the past 11 years of their marriage.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Garrett had been added to the Tennessee Most Wanted List Wednesday afternoon.