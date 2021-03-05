TBI: Missing woman found submerged with vehicle in Clinch River

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a missing woman was found dead after authorities discovered her vehicle submerged in the Clinch River.

TBI officials had previously reported Brenda Howard, 67, was missing from the Horton Ford area of Hancock County.

She was last seen February 27 before heading to a church service in Scott County, Virginia.

An updated post from the TBI on Twitter on Friday read, “UPDATE: Unfortunately, this afternoon, Brenda Howard’s vehicle was located along Horton Ford Road, submerged in the Clinch River. Her body was found inside. Thank you for helping us spread the word during the search. We extend our condolences to her family and friends.”