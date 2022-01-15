TBI: Missing Pigeon Forge children last seen in Washington County, TN

Tennessee

Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for two minors missing out of Pigeon Forge, and is asking for the public’s help to bring them home safely.

According to a tweet from the TBI, both Emily and Christopher Crase were last seen on Jan. 14 traveling through Washington County, Tennessee. You can find their images and description below:

Christopher Crase

  • Age: 16
  • Sex: Male
  • Race: White
  • Hair & Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 5′
  • Weight: 140 pounds

Emily Crase

  • Age: 12
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 4′
  • Weight: 100 pounds
  • Christopher Crase (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
  • Emily Crase (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

According to the tweet, both were last seen traveling in a dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with Tennessee tags DVC 393. State investigators have not released a suspected direction of travel.

The TBI urges anyone with information regarding the children’s location to reach out to the Pigeon Forge Police Department at 365-453-9063 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.

